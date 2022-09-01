Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Deere & Company worth $205,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after buying an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $207,038,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8,680.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 443,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,121,000 after buying an additional 438,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded down $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $361.16. 22,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,111. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.32 and a 200-day moving average of $363.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

