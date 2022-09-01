Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Deere & Company worth $205,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after buying an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $207,038,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8,680.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 443,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,121,000 after buying an additional 438,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded down $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $361.16. 22,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,111. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.32 and a 200-day moving average of $363.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

