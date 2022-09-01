Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,138,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of NVIDIA worth $1,129,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Trading Down 11.8 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $17.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.09. 1,690,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,550,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

