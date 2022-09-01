Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,520,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,425 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $404,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,140,699. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $267.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

