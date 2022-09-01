Rhumbline Advisers Has $193.76 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of BlackRock worth $193,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $11.60 on Thursday, hitting $654.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,872. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $661.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.