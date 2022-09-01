Rhumbline Advisers Has $539.93 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $539,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 39.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 179.5% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 68.5% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 42.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 273,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,744,000 after purchasing an additional 81,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $4.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $319.99. 44,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,485. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $309.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.