Rhumbline Advisers Sells 47,239 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47,239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Lowe’s Companies worth $238,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.03. 57,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.87 and its 200 day moving average is $200.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.