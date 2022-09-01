Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 3.7% Higher

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.44. 7,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,272,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,065.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,941 shares of company stock worth $376,347. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

