Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 3.7% Higher

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.44. 7,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,272,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.
Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
