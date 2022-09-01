Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VEA stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 938,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,706,824. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

