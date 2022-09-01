Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3,175.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 10.7 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $16.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.85. 2,598,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,550,156. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $337.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

