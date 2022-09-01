Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Has $31.47 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 21.7% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $394.01. The stock had a trading volume of 515,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,863. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

