Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.03. 96,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,693. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

