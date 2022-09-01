Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Sells 500 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.38. The company had a trading volume of 26,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,949. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

