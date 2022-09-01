Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.38. 45,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,990. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.80%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

