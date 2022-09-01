River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,031 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TIM by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,688,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after buying an additional 1,033,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,299,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 378,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIMB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of TIMB remained flat at $11.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 13.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. TIM’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

