River Road Asset Management LLC Has $12.88 Million Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,567 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 121,529 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 9,929.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,346,000 after acquiring an additional 75,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

MGA stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.24. 31,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,698. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $90.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.65%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

