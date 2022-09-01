River Road Asset Management LLC Has $8.65 Million Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,174 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of CSG Systems International worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth $66,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth $72,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth $212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth $357,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 0.3 %

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,935. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.78. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.71%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Further Reading

