River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,617,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,546,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 927,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,061,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 158,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after buying an additional 52,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGS stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.76. 171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.30. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $145.41 and a 12-month high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSGS. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

