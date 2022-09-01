River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,733,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Liberty Latin America worth $16,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 132.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

