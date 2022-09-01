River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 2,583 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Southwest Gas worth $27,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 48.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,404,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.3 %

Southwest Gas Profile

SWX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.83. 3,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,137. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.13.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

