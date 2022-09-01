River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 57,922 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,922 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $40,117,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.66. 372,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,339,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

