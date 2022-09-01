River Road Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 446,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,683,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Kelly Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 66.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 102.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $201,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KELYA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Kelly Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KELYA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $601.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kelly Services news, Director Donald R. Parfet acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,527.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

