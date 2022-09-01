Robert W. Baird Cuts Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $6.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,841.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

