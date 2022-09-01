Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 25,200 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $199,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,871,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,619,665.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner purchased 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner purchased 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $186,772.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner purchased 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $199,305.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner purchased 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $199,662.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner purchased 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $199,786.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner acquired 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $199,188.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $198,720.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Jay Farner acquired 20,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $199,408.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Jay Farner acquired 20,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $199,260.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

