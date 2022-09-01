Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.93

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 4641846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

RYCEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a report on Monday, May 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

