Ross Stores, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Ross Stores has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Ross Stores by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 804,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,776,000 after acquiring an additional 56,397 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

