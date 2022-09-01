Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.84-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.83 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.61.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.51. 2,224,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $123.36.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 19.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

