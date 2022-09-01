Royal Bank of Canada Trims Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Target Price to $20.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DEA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

DEA stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.