Royal Bank of Canada Trims Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Target Price to C$15.00

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 472.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKE. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Trading Down 5.4 %

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63.

Insider Activity

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 9,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 695,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,429,315.80. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$78,196.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,040,119.06. Also, Director Walter Coles Jr. purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 695,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,429,315.80. Insiders bought a total of 64,140 shares of company stock worth $442,824 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.