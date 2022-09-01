Royal Bank of Canada Trims Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Target Price to C$15.00

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 472.52% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKE. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Trading Down 5.4 %
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63.
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
