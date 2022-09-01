RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,533,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 319,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $93.16 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

