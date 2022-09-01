RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Raymond James

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPT. Jefferies Financial Group cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,294. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $800.89 million, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

About RPT Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

