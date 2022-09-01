Ryan Specialty (RYAN) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ryan Specialty to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 50.27% 5.59% Ryan Specialty Competitors 3.48% 18.34% 2.68%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 895 1126 27 2.48

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ryan Specialty and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 41.64%. Given Ryan Specialty’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 197.76 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.40 billion $814.92 million 33.01

Ryan Specialty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.