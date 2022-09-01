Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.91. The stock had a trading volume of 47,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.91 billion, a PE ratio of 289.11, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.25 and its 200 day moving average is $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,228,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,392. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

