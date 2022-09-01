Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.71-$4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.73 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.21 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a sell rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.11.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,652. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,152,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $425,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,152,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,715,392 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

