Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives $36.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €28.50 ($29.08) to €28.70 ($29.29) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

