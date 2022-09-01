Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Samsara Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of IOT traded down $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 143,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,691. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.