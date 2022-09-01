Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STAGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Sanatana Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$5.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ian Barrowman Smith purchased 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$169,050. Insiders purchased 335,000 shares of company stock worth $50,295 in the last 90 days.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and the Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

