Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $182.84

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.84 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 165 ($1.99). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.02), with a volume of 33,831 shares trading hands.

Sareum Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 182.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.30. The firm has a market cap of £114.36 million and a P/E ratio of -62.22.

Sareum Company Profile

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

