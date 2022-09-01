Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.97

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.97 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,416,181 shares.

Savannah Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.96. The firm has a market cap of £50.67 million and a PE ratio of -14.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Savannah Resources

In other news, insider Dale Ferguson acquired 900,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($21,749.64). In other Savannah Resources news, insider James Gerald Leahy bought 215,889 shares of Savannah Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,317.78 ($5,217.23). Also, insider Dale Ferguson purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($21,749.64). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,370,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,778.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.