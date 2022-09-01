SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $384.33.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $325.25 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,473,000 after purchasing an additional 156,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

