Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Increased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $36.92. 190,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,680,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

