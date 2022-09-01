Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 473,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.