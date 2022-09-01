Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.7% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.81. 15,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,053. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $51.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.