Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $404.48

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.48 ($4.89) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.83). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 405 ($4.89), with a volume of 2,663 shares trading hands.

Science Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 404.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £186.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.00.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through R&D Consultancy; Regulatory & Compliance; and Frontier Smart Technologies divisions. It offers product and technology development, scientific and regulatory advice, and registration and compliance services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors.

