Scotiabank Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CSFB cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.82.

Shares of TSE LB traded down C$1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.24. 338,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,256. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.80. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$33.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

