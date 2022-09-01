ScPrime Market Capitalization Achieves $9.64 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $14,757.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001106 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004494 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,048,771 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

