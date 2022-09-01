Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of STX traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.19. The company had a trading volume of 41,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,373 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.