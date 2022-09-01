Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $66.96 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,373 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

