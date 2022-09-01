SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.31, but opened at $28.40. SentinelOne shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 56,757 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on S. UBS Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

In related news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock valued at $46,796,931. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SentinelOne by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

