Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.75

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.75 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 31.05 ($0.38), with a volume of 306924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.38).
Serabi Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of £23.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.50.
About Serabi Gold
Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary property is the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil. The company was formerly known as Serabi Mining Limited and changed its name to Serabi Gold plc in October 2011.
Featured Stories
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.