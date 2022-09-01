Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.21

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.21 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 35.10 ($0.42). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.43), with a volume of 258,035 shares.

Serabi Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £23.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.00.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary property is the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil. The company was formerly known as Serabi Mining Limited and changed its name to Serabi Gold plc in October 2011.

